Pre-Market
LAC

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 1, 2025 : LAC, RZLV, TSLL, AES, ASST, SQQQ, IONZ, NVDA, NIO, NKE, NVO, PFE

October 01, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -118.01 to 24,561.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 136,987,983 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +2.0803 at $7.79, with 19,969,385 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 165.75% of the target price of $4.7.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is +0.99 at $5.97, with 16,074,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RZLV is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1697 at $20.94, with 9,466,123 shares traded. This represents a 232.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The AES Corporation (AES) is +1.5512 at $14.71, with 7,635,994 shares traded. AES's current last sale is 101.46% of the target price of $14.5.

Strive, Inc. (ASST) is +0.19 at $2.69, with 7,111,738 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $15.45, with 6,314,460 shares traded. This represents a 2.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.0502 at $5.17, with 5,662,266 shares traded. This represents a 48.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.3897 at $185.19, with 5,649,991 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $7.76, with 3,157,477 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 113.28% of the target price of $6.85.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +3.15 at $72.88, with 1,844,871 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 86.25% of the target price of $84.5.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.24 at $55.73, with 1,664,963 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 97.77% of the target price of $57.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.24 at $25.72, with 1,523,453 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.86% of the target price of $28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LAC
RZLV
TSLL
AES
ASST
SQQQ
IONZ
NVDA
NIO
NKE
NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.