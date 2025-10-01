Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 1, 2025 : LAC, RZLV, TSLL, AES, ASST, SQQQ, IONZ, NVDA, NIO, NKE, NVO, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -118.01 to 24,561.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 136,987,983 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +2.0803 at $7.79, with 19,969,385 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 165.75% of the target price of $4.7.



Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is +0.99 at $5.97, with 16,074,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RZLV is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1697 at $20.94, with 9,466,123 shares traded. This represents a 232.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The AES Corporation (AES) is +1.5512 at $14.71, with 7,635,994 shares traded. AES's current last sale is 101.46% of the target price of $14.5.



Strive, Inc. (ASST) is +0.19 at $2.69, with 7,111,738 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $15.45, with 6,314,460 shares traded. This represents a 2.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.0502 at $5.17, with 5,662,266 shares traded. This represents a 48.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.3897 at $185.19, with 5,649,991 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $7.76, with 3,157,477 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 113.28% of the target price of $6.85.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +3.15 at $72.88, with 1,844,871 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 86.25% of the target price of $84.5.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.24 at $55.73, with 1,664,963 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 97.77% of the target price of $57.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.24 at $25.72, with 1,523,453 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.86% of the target price of $28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.