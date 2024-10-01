News & Insights

Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 1, 2024 : NIO, SHV, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, TQQQ, DJT, F, MFG, XPEV, PR, PFE

October 01, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.91 to 20,070.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 81,863,812 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.25 at $6.93, with 4,649,075 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 120.52% of the target price of $5.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0144 at $110.19, with 3,386,855 shares traded. This represents a .31% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.56 at $122.00, with 2,496,546 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $7.39, with 2,366,396 shares traded. This represents a 3.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.13 at $13.95, with 1,801,124 shares traded. This represents a 182.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.02 at $72.47, with 1,255,014 shares traded. This represents a 137.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +1.1099 at $17.18, with 1,137,710 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.23 at $10.79, with 1,080,528 shares traded. F's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $13.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is +0.0015 at $4.18, with 927,602 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFG is in the "strong buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.35 at $12.53, with 767,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is unchanged at $13.61, with 756,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PR is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.06 at $29.00, with 754,593 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 85.29% of the target price of $34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

NIO
SHV
NVDA
SQQQ
TSLL
TQQQ
DJT
F
MFG
XPEV
PR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.