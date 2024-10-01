Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 1, 2024 : NIO, SHV, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, TQQQ, DJT, F, MFG, XPEV, PR, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.91 to 20,070.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 81,863,812 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.25 at $6.93, with 4,649,075 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 120.52% of the target price of $5.75.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0144 at $110.19, with 3,386,855 shares traded. This represents a .31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.56 at $122.00, with 2,496,546 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $7.39, with 2,366,396 shares traded. This represents a 3.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.13 at $13.95, with 1,801,124 shares traded. This represents a 182.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.02 at $72.47, with 1,255,014 shares traded. This represents a 137.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +1.1099 at $17.18, with 1,137,710 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.23 at $10.79, with 1,080,528 shares traded. F's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $13.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is +0.0015 at $4.18, with 927,602 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFG is in the "strong buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.35 at $12.53, with 767,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is unchanged at $13.61, with 756,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PR is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.06 at $29.00, with 754,593 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 85.29% of the target price of $34.

