Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 7, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, SQQQ, ACHR, NVDA, ETHA, TQQQ, NIO, FIG, QBTS, BBAI, SMR

November 07, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -179.24 to 24,950.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 253,704,421 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -1.54 at $5.02, with 18,175,633 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 502% of the target price of $1.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.46 at $19.95, with 15,700,615 shares traded. This represents a 217.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3 at $14.58, with 12,081,107 shares traded. This represents a 14.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -1.26 at $7.62, with 5,446,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3 at $185.08, with 4,848,642 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.55 at $24.45, with 4,212,004 shares traded. This represents a 122.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.25 at $104.64, with 4,173,476 shares traded. This represents a 198.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $7.04, with 1,748,641 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.57% of the target price of $7.

Figma, Inc. (FIG) is -1.38 at $44.60, with 1,460,524 shares traded. FIG's current last sale is 68.62% of the target price of $65.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -1.2893 at $27.10, with 1,441,780 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.2401 at $5.42, with 1,405,893 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -2.0899 at $30.37, with 1,308,061 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 79.92% of the target price of $38.

