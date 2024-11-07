News & Insights

Pre-Market
DJT

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 7, 2024 : DJT, NVDA, TSLL, PLTR, IBIT, TSLA, SMCI, NIO, F, ACHR, XPEV, IONQ

November 07, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 73.75 to 20,855.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,450,015 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is -4.815 at $31.14, with 7,606,356 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.18 at $145.79, with 4,810,578 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.03 at $15.46, with 4,775,842 shares traded. This represents a 212.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.18 at $55.35, with 2,554,200 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.68 at $42.72, with 2,549,122 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.43 at $288.10, with 2,246,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.57 at $23.27, with 1,820,938 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.17 at $5.17, with 1,814,236 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.75% of the target price of $6.1.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.1 at $10.94, with 1,380,406 shares traded. F's current last sale is 99.45% of the target price of $11.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.16 at $3.37, with 1,149,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.77 at $13.07, with 1,136,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.3091 at $16.14, with 928,461 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 134.51% of the target price of $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

DJT
NVDA
TSLL
PLTR
IBIT
TSLA
SMCI
NIO
F
ACHR
XPEV
ION

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.