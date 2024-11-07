Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 7, 2024 : DJT, NVDA, TSLL, PLTR, IBIT, TSLA, SMCI, NIO, F, ACHR, XPEV, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 73.75 to 20,855.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,450,015 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is -4.815 at $31.14, with 7,606,356 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.18 at $145.79, with 4,810,578 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.03 at $15.46, with 4,775,842 shares traded. This represents a 212.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.18 at $55.35, with 2,554,200 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.68 at $42.72, with 2,549,122 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.43 at $288.10, with 2,246,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.57 at $23.27, with 1,820,938 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.17 at $5.17, with 1,814,236 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.75% of the target price of $6.1.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.1 at $10.94, with 1,380,406 shares traded. F's current last sale is 99.45% of the target price of $11.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.16 at $3.37, with 1,149,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.77 at $13.07, with 1,136,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.3091 at $16.14, with 928,461 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 134.51% of the target price of $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.