Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 5, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, CMBM, RXRX, NVO, NVDA, IONZ, BW, BHVN, TEVA, U, PINS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 56.64 to 25,492.34. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 133,864,886 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.51 at $20.85, with 8,338,895 shares traded. This represents a 231.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $13.81, with 7,151,837 shares traded. This represents a 8.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is +0.04 at $3.28, with 6,546,116 shares traded.CMBM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +0.04 at $5.04, with 4,366,888 shares traded. RXRX's current last sale is 77.54% of the target price of $6.5.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.82 at $47.43, with 4,247,263 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 87.03% of the target price of $54.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.01 at $198.68, with 4,087,341 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.21 at $4.26, with 3,591,108 shares traded. This represents a 104.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is +0.75 at $4.49, with 2,603,840 shares traded. BW's current last sale is 299.33% of the target price of $1.5.



Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) is -5.48 at $8.47, with 2,189,456 shares traded.BHVN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/11/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.9 per share, which represents a -170 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +2.36 at $22.82, with 2,043,786 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TEVA is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is +6.1291 at $42.00, with 1,678,155 shares traded. U's current last sale is 109.09% of the target price of $38.5.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -6.22 at $26.69, with 1,524,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

