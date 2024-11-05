Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 5, 2024 : DJT, TSLL, PLTR, NVDA, MQ, SQQQ, NIO, LCID, XPEV, HIMS, IONQ, BA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.22 to 20,035.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 134,535,534 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +2.91 at $37.25, with 10,231,762 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4 at $11.60, with 4,279,163 shares traded. This represents a 134.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +6.3101 at $47.72, with 4,021,348 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.1187 at $137.17, with 2,499,510 shares traded.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is -2.08 at $3.87, with 2,483,029 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $7.45, with 2,236,755 shares traded. This represents a 8.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $5.30, with 2,031,841 shares traded.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.031 at $2.27, with 1,474,502 shares traded.LCID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.32 per share, which represents a -28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.61 at $12.68, with 779,627 shares traded.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.49 at $22.25, with 641,361 shares traded.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.43 at $14.80, with 543,795 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.23 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +2.83 at $157.90, with 477,784 shares traded.

