Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 4, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, PRLD, INTC, IHRT, PLTR, PFE, KORE, C, UBER, APH, NIO

November 04, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -410.51 to 25,562.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 297,547,195 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.26 at $21.38, with 16,575,053 shares traded. This represents a 239.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.59 at $13.58, with 13,984,257 shares traded. This represents a 7.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is -1.5199 at $2.46, with 8,599,023 shares traded.PRLD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.27 at $38.23, with 7,687,053 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. INTC's current last sale is 100.61% of the target price of $38.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) is +0.7196 at $3.63, with 6,578,735 shares traded.IHRT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0 per share, which represents a -16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -16.58 at $190.60, with 6,215,731 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.25 at $24.41, with 4,794,676 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) is +0.31 at $4.29, with 3,228,756 shares traded. KORE's current last sale is 71.5% of the target price of $6.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is -1.06 at $100.55, with 2,703,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.78. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -7.92 at $91.80, with 2,014,975 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is -4.15 at $137.40, with 2,007,093 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $7.19, with 1,982,912 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 102.71% of the target price of $7.

