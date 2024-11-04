Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 4, 2024 : TSLL, TNYA, NVDA, DJT, SQQQ, SHV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 5.7 to 20,038.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,525,526 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.41 at $11.36, with 6,429,711 shares traded.



Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) is +0.23 at $2.17, with 5,953,913 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TNYA is 8.250928; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.58 at $137.98, with 5,178,449 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is -0.8103 at $29.75, with 4,939,946 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $7.44, with 2,956,978 shares traded.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.02 at $110.17, with 2,614,137 shares traded.

