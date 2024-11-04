News & Insights

Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 4, 2024 : TSLL, TNYA, NVDA, DJT, SQQQ, SHV

November 04, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 5.7 to 20,038.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,525,526 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.41 at $11.36, with 6,429,711 shares traded.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) is +0.23 at $2.17, with 5,953,913 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TNYA is 8.250928; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.58 at $137.98, with 5,178,449 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is -0.8103 at $29.75, with 4,939,946 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $7.44, with 2,956,978 shares traded.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.02 at $110.17, with 2,614,137 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
TNYA
NVDA
DJT
SQQQ
SH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.