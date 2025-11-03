Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 3, 2025 : CRBU, CURR, KVUE, CIFR, IREN, BITF, TSLL, FUBO, BMY, PFE, HKD, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 190.14 to 26,048.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 273,604,382 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) is +1.26 at $3.68, with 41,978,783 shares traded.CRBU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Currenc Group Inc. (CURR) is +0.43 at $4.21, with 15,580,705 shares traded. CURR's current last sale is 120.29% of the target price of $3.5.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +2.6 at $16.97, with 13,021,912 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is +2.95 at $21.60, with 12,664,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CIFR is in the "buy range".



IREN Limited (IREN) is +12.8 at $73.55, with 10,073,316 shares traded.IREN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.17 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.2 at $4.17, with 9,345,677 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.14 at $21.40, with 8,223,817 shares traded. This represents a 240.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.13 at $3.91, with 3,592,507 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.06 at $46.01, with 3,373,584 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.61. BMY's current last sale is 90.22% of the target price of $51.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $24.67, with 2,747,084 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.66 per share, which represents a 106 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is -0.2 at $2.75, with 2,663,372 shares traded.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.03 at $15.93, with 2,039,201 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".

