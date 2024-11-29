Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 29, 2024 : NVDA, APLT, TSLL, MOS, SMST, JNJ, ACHR, MSFT, TSLA, VALE, NU, JOBY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.47 to 20,799.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 89,365,991 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.34 at $136.68, with 7,865,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) is -6.4 at $2.17, with 6,393,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLT is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.36 at $20.28, with 2,404,661 shares traded. This represents a 310.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is unchanged at $25.69, with 1,794,895 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. MOS's current last sale is 85.63% of the target price of $30.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is -0.48 at $5.58, with 1,627,972 shares traded. This represents a 60.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.07 at $155.33, with 1,501,531 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 89.01% of the target price of $174.5.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.61 at $8.69, with 1,361,186 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -1.88 at $421.11, with 1,327,852 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.11 at $336.00, with 1,322,642 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 134.4% of the target price of $250.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.25 at $9.62, with 1,198,470 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 65.22% of the target price of $14.75.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.6899 at $12.84, with 935,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.29 at $8.29, with 693,252 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 97.53% of the target price of $8.5.

