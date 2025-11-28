Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 28, 2025 : TSLL, CRCG, IBIT, NVDA, BITF, ETHA, EPD, NIO, NVS, UL, CRCL, ORCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 95.78 to 25,332.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 76,591,430 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.16 at $18.39, with 2,908,512 shares traded. This represents a 192.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF (CRCG) is +0.15 at $2.50, with 2,142,014 shares traded. This represents a 32.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.97 at $52.00, with 1,799,990 shares traded. This represents a 20.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.37 at $180.63, with 1,722,164 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.1325 at $3.23, with 1,616,108 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is +0.0897 at $22.99, with 1,515,375 shares traded. This represents a 109.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is +0.1726 at $32.70, with 1,303,559 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EPD is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $5.52, with 963,570 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.18% of the target price of $6.8.



Novartis AG (NVS) is -0.45 at $129.99, with 810,863 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 99.23% of the target price of $131.



Unilever PLC (UL) is +0.08 at $60.28, with 711,514 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UL is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +2.36 at $75.00, with 614,480 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 56.82% of the target price of $132.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -5.16 at $199.80, with 506,844 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

