Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 26, 2024 : PSTX, RIVN, TSLL, NVDA, INTC, SMCI, QBTS, KSS, JOBY, ACHR, IONQ, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 60.54 to 20,865.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 82,196,007 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is +6.54 at $9.40, with 7,230,522 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.36. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PSTX is 11.089148; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +1.06 at $12.66, with 5,603,058 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.82.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.07 at $20.70, with 5,555,770 shares traded. This represents a 319.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.85 at $137.87, with 4,512,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $24.90, with 3,744,064 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.3099 at $38.10, with 3,055,432 shares traded.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.2201 at $2.67, with 2,500,703 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -3.06 at $15.28, with 1,735,363 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.54 at $7.66, with 1,266,636 shares traded.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.32 at $7.16, with 1,230,851 shares traded.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.23 at $29.65, with 1,229,842 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.25 at $11.15, with 1,128,329 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.