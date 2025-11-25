Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 25, 2025 : NVDA, TSLL, NIO, TQQQ, BABA, BAC, GOOGL, NVDL, JFIN, KSS, NVO, ZIM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -47.9 to 24,825.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 152,601,514 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -7.6 at $174.95, with 11,922,460 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.02 at $17.51, with 11,072,227 shares traded. This represents a 178.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $5.83, with 9,838,261 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.29% of the target price of $7.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.0599 at $51.14, with 4,058,673 shares traded. This represents a 192.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.47 at $165.20, with 3,927,332 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.18 at $52.11, with 3,418,363 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +13.46 at $332.04, with 3,155,590 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.58. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is -7.1 at $78.91, with 3,005,295 shares traded.NVDL has a $0.00000000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of11/25/2025



Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is -0.03 at $7.19, with 2,886,927 shares traded.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +4.32 at $20.05, with 2,089,695 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.23 at $46.20, with 1,853,983 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +2.12 at $19.29, with 1,485,215 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 146.69% of the target price of $13.15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.