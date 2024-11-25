Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 25, 2024 : QBTS, PLTR, JOBY, NIO, SUM, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 128.42 to 20,904.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 137,369,163 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.56 at $3.49, with 7,434,534 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.49 at $66.84, with 2,964,280 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 202.55% of the target price of $33.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.27 at $7.36, with 2,681,026 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 86.59% of the target price of $8.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0599 at $4.78, with 1,625,346 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.67% of the target price of $6.



Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) is -1.06 at $50.60, with 1,539,987 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SUM is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1801 at $2.63, with 1,331,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.