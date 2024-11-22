Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 22, 2024 : LIFW, MSTR, CCL, NVDA, SMST, TSLL, KO, SMCI, QBTS, EL, IONQ, D

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -17.08 to 20,723.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 80,306,235 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



MSP Recovery, Inc. (LIFW) is +0.58 at $2.06, with 16,788,544 shares traded.



MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is +5.99 at $403.27, with 3,618,270 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSTR is in the "strong buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.07 at $25.42, with 3,579,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.37 at $146.30, with 3,461,627 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is -0.2 at $6.20, with 3,254,712 shares traded. This represents a 78.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.21 at $21.04, with 3,018,406 shares traded. This represents a 325.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.2 at $63.96, with 2,671,220 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.9 at $30.60, with 2,270,049 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 68% of the target price of $45.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.32 at $2.29, with 2,192,790 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) is +0.13 at $66.97, with 1,162,617 shares traded. EL's current last sale is 88.12% of the target price of $76.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.07 at $32.71, with 1,036,471 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is +0.16 at $58.53, with 1,033,468 shares traded. D's current last sale is 95.95% of the target price of $61.

