Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 21, 2025 : IBIT, TSLL, NVDA, TQQQ, ETHA, QQQ, SNAP, NIO, IONQ, NVRI, BBAI, SLB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 150.45 to 24,204.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 259,691,337 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.6202 at $47.34, with 21,068,907 shares traded. This represents a 10.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.3898 at $16.16, with 20,133,436 shares traded. This represents a 156.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.01 at $181.65, with 13,731,076 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.52 at $46.97, with 12,754,881 shares traded. This represents a 168.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.75 at $20.66, with 12,289,223 shares traded. This represents a 87.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.26 at $587.93, with 6,195,764 shares traded. This represents a 46.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.05 at $7.83, with 3,440,099 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 82.42% of the target price of $9.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $5.36, with 2,923,218 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/25/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.29 at $42.29, with 1,712,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Enviri Corporation (NVRI) is +5.16 at $18.73, with 1,703,773 shares traded. NVRI's current last sale is 104.06% of the target price of $18.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.09 at $5.60, with 1,567,528 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $7.



SLB Limited (SLB) is +0.09 at $35.28, with 1,486,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

