Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 21, 2024 : NVDA, MSTR, VEEA, SMCI, SMST, TSLL, SNOW, NIO, PLTR, KMI, T, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 112.38 to 20,779.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 292,789,454 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.16 at $148.05, with 14,633,525 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is +66.87 at $540.70, with 4,763,075 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Veea Inc. (VEEA) is +0.13 at $2.95, with 4,412,167 shares traded.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +1.51 at $27.31, with 4,263,948 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 60.69% of the target price of $45.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is -1.28 at $3.50, with 4,118,956 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.03 at $21.11, with 4,041,608 shares traded. This represents a 327.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +31.5381 at $160.66, with 1,377,409 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $4.61, with 1,107,879 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.83% of the target price of $6.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.25 at $61.87, with 1,000,605 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. PLTR's current last sale is 187.48% of the target price of $33.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.17 at $28.17, with 888,914 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 108.35% of the target price of $26.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $22.83, with 798,071 shares traded. T's current last sale is 95.13% of the target price of $24.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.56 at $28.30, with 631,245 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 157.22% of the target price of $18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.