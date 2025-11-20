Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 20, 2025 : NVDA, SCHW, SNAP, WMT, MAGN, NMR, MCD

Pre-Market
November 20, 2025 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 459.11 to 25,099.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 358,675,130 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +9.4272 at $195.95, with 8,857,111 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.56 at $93.20, with 4,154,485 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.11 at $8.14, with 3,816,835 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 85.68% of the target price of $9.5.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +1.76 at $102.37, with 2,957,030 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK

Magnera Corporation (MAGN) is +2.635 at $10.60, with 1,646,710 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) is +0.15 at $7.14, with 1,304,424 shares traded. NMR's current last sale is 95.2% of the target price of $7.5.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is -0.88 at $301.86, with 1,262,894 shares traded. MCD's current last sale is 87.12% of the target price of $346.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

