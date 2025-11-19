Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 19, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, NOK, SEMR, TQQQ, MSTX, IBIT, TGT, JNJ, BX, KMI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 101.25 to 24,604.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 321,403,216 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.409 at $16.70, with 8,008,521 shares traded. This represents a 165.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1799 at $15.20, with 6,418,619 shares traded. This represents a 19.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.05 at $184.41, with 5,689,617 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.37 at $6.27, with 4,990,330 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 85.89% of the target price of $7.3.



SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) is +5.02 at $11.78, with 4,224,734 shares traded. SEMR's current last sale is 112.19% of the target price of $10.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.07 at $99.43, with 3,269,895 shares traded. This represents a 184.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is -0.16 at $7.64, with 2,795,238 shares traded. This represents a 16.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.61 at $52.05, with 2,521,951 shares traded. This represents a 21.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Target Corporation (TGT) is -2.8 at $85.73, with 1,573,987 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.01 at $199.99, with 1,071,267 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JNJ is in the "buy range".



Blackstone Inc. (BX) is +0.14 at $136.67, with 1,021,747 shares traded. BX's current last sale is 78.1% of the target price of $175.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.05 at $27.04, with 984,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KMI is in the "buy range".

