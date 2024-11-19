Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 19, 2024 : SMCI, TSLL, NVDA, TSLA, TSLZ, BKKT, WMT, NIO, PLTR, TQQQ, XPEV, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -105.14 to 20,434.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 98,877,780 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +5.639 at $27.18, with 18,799,359 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.22 at $20.55, with 7,766,485 shares traded. This represents a 315.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.6 at $141.75, with 4,499,894 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.5 at $337.24, with 2,609,724 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65.



T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is +0.05 at $4.17, with 2,402,700 shares traded. This represents a 10.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is +3.89 at $33.60, with 2,061,219 shares traded.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +2.72 at $86.80, with 1,966,522 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.53. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1401 at $4.81, with 1,861,719 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.32 per share, which represents a -37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.26 at $60.00, with 1,788,719 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.62 at $75.15, with 1,685,782 shares traded. This represents a 80.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.53 at $13.54, with 1,410,064 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.58 at $24.65, with 1,396,998 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

