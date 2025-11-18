Pre-Market
OLMA

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 18, 2025 : OLMA, SQQQ, TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, SNAP, IBIT, NVO, HNGE, NIO, SMR, BBAI

November 18, 2025 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -150.35 to 24,649.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 251,098,236 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) is +20.88 at $29.40, with 28,925,306 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OLMA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.29 at $15.13, with 9,783,168 shares traded. This represents a 19.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.3 at $16.62, with 6,803,757 shares traded. This represents a 164.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.04 at $100.01, with 4,872,460 shares traded. This represents a 185.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.9875 at $184.61, with 3,607,700 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.18 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $8.18, with 3,598,672 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 83.9% of the target price of $9.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.33 at $51.77, with 3,387,523 shares traded. This represents a 20.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.48 at $47.98, with 1,800,346 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 95.96% of the target price of $50.

Hinge Health, Inc. (HNGE) is -1.19 at $39.65, with 1,028,368 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HNGE is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $6.00, with 877,896 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/25/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.11 at $20.95, with 774,490 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 55.13% of the target price of $38.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.15 at $5.42, with 768,288 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 77.43% of the target price of $7.

N
