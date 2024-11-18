Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 18, 2024 : TSLL, NVDA, TSLA, TSLZ, TSLQ, SMCI, PLTR, IONQ, OKLO, NIO, BABA, ZETA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.41 to 20,432.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 188,310,628 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +2.17 at $20.88, with 22,756,668 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.04 at $137.94, with 10,638,885 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +18.9006 at $339.62, with 8,487,025 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 141.51% of the target price of $240.



T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is -0.53 at $4.11, with 6,869,763 shares traded.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.9988 at $7.48, with 6,069,619 shares traded.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +2.56 at $21.14, with 4,846,753 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 46.98% of the target price of $45.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.38 at $65.39, with 3,452,840 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.52 at $27.62, with 2,020,653 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +1.5 at $19.50, with 1,897,105 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 195% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $4.57, with 1,698,110 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.32 per share, which represents a -37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.06 at $88.53, with 1,271,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is +0.09 at $17.67, with 713,530 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZETA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.