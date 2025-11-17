Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 17, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, IBIT, ZYME, XPEV, IONQ, SEE, NIO, HIMS, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -59.52 to 24,948.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 122,287,767 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.33 at $16.25, with 11,393,623 shares traded. This represents a 158.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0299 at $14.48, with 7,819,215 shares traded. This represents a 14.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.99 at $187.18, with 5,132,951 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.17 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.07 at $104.67, with 4,117,388 shares traded. This represents a 199.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.145 at $53.62, with 3,427,925 shares traded. This represents a 24.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is +6.185 at $24.71, with 3,068,218 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZYME is 7.557807; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.1175 at $23.89, with 2,315,320 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.4251 at $47.61, with 1,022,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is -1.42 at $41.86, with 1,000,190 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SEE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0001 at $6.16, with 912,596 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $7.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.87 at $37.85, with 819,484 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 86.02% of the target price of $44.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.28 at $23.89, with 783,427 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

