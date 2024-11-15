News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 15, 2024 : GREE, TSLL, TSLA, TSLZ, TSLQ, NVDA, BABA, PLTR, NIO, ZETA, IONQ, GME

November 15, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -162.83 to 20,733.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 126,883,543 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is +1.39 at $3.86, with 16,764,943 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GREE is in the "strong buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.11 at $17.72, with 10,631,995 shares traded. This represents a 258.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.02 at $312.20, with 4,257,000 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. TSLA's current last sale is 131.18% of the target price of $238.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is -0.0301 at $4.92, with 4,247,445 shares traded. This represents a 30.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.0597 at $8.97, with 3,654,060 shares traded. This represents a 31.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.2 at $145.56, with 3,003,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.3 at $91.88, with 2,822,426 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.35 at $60.53, with 1,493,249 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. PLTR's current last sale is 183.42% of the target price of $33.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0499 at $4.48, with 1,171,351 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.32 per share, which represents a -37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is +3.1198 at $20.49, with 1,021,072 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZETA is in the "buy range".

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.26 at $25.90, with 625,567 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 143.89% of the target price of $18.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is +0.71 at $28.08, with 548,189 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 280.8% of the target price of $10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

