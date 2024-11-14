News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 14, 2024 : LUNR, TSLL, SMCI, DIS, IONQ, NVDA, ZETA, NIO, TSLA, IBIT, NU, PLTR

November 14, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.88 to 21,055.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 182,164,625 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +2.33 at $14.09, with 6,356,567 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2899 at $19.63, with 5,456,445 shares traded. This represents a 297.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -2.2301 at $18.10, with 3,840,720 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 40.22% of the target price of $45.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +9.28 at $112.00, with 3,249,513 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.19 at $27.95, with 2,680,837 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.25 at $147.52, with 2,653,392 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is +1.07 at $18.83, with 2,443,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZETA is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $4.58, with 2,155,563 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.32 per share, which represents a -37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.3 at $327.94, with 1,820,749 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. TSLA's current last sale is 137.79% of the target price of $238.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.77 at $51.81, with 1,742,813 shares traded. This represents a 135.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -1.06 at $14.58, with 1,717,411 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.92 at $61.62, with 1,167,687 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. PLTR's current last sale is 186.73% of the target price of $33.

