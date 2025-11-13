Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 13, 2025 : BITF, TSLL, CRCL, SQQQ, SNAP, IONZ, AAPL, OPEN, NOK, BBAI, DIS, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -95.16 to 25,422.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 204,645,065 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is -0.3075 at $2.86, with 8,753,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.42 at $18.49, with 7,477,014 shares traded. This represents a 193.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +0.7 at $87.00, with 6,320,618 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 59.79% of the target price of $145.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.09 at $13.72, with 5,922,413 shares traded. This represents a 8.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.06 at $9.03, with 4,960,827 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 95.05% of the target price of $9.5.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.1201 at $4.82, with 3,517,757 shares traded. This represents a 131.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $273.30, with 3,240,744 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.1901 at $9.18, with 2,612,423 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 917.99% of the target price of $1.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0602 at $7.08, with 2,441,329 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 96.99% of the target price of $7.3.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.14 at $7.03, with 1,894,623 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 100.43% of the target price of $7.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -6.79 at $109.86, with 1,598,427 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.29 at $164.20, with 1,585,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

