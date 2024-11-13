News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 13, 2024 : F, BAC, NIO, OKLO, IONQ, PLTR

November 13, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 56.52 to 21,127.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 186,472,016 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.045 at $11.06, with 4,637,359 shares traded. F's current last sale is 100.5% of the target price of $11.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0899 at $45.77, with 2,611,091 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $4.67, with 2,003,528 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.32 per share, which represents a -37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +2.58 at $25.17, with 1,898,543 shares traded.OKLO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/14/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.08 at $24.09, with 968,709 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 161.68% of the target price of $14.9.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.5707 at $60.42, with 955,741 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. PLTR's current last sale is 212% of the target price of $28.5.

