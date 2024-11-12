News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 12, 2024 : TSLL, TSLZ, TSLQ, TSLA, TSDD, CONL, T, NIO, PLTR, SHOP, JOBY, IONQ

November 12, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 3.69 to 21,110.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 252,755,855 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.98 at $21.52, with 31,973,106 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is +0.17 at $4.18, with 16,671,307 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.3088 at $7.60, with 14,003,572 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -7.22 at $342.78, with 12,427,513 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is +0.11 at $2.70, with 9,169,326 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is -4.25 at $63.56, with 7,091,546 shares traded. This represents a 397.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.05 at $22.26, with 4,397,739 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.75% of the target price of $24.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $4.90, with 3,941,492 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80.33% of the target price of $6.1.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.38 at $58.86, with 3,807,130 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +13.95 at $103.94, with 2,737,270 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHOP is in the "buy range".

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.4101 at $5.86, with 2,010,102 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 65.11% of the target price of $9.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.37 at $22.15, with 1,924,998 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

