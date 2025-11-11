Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 11, 2025 : CYCU, CMCSA, BBAI, NVDA, TSLL, SQQQ, OPEN, XPEV, VZ, NIO, SE, SHW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -126.08 to 25,485.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 255,887,369 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU) is +0.47 at $3.11, with 12,843,300 shares traded.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $27.15, with 8,438,159 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 77.57% of the target price of $35.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +1 at $6.71, with 6,857,832 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 111.83% of the target price of $6.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.04 at $195.01, with 6,390,859 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.42 at $19.81, with 5,595,665 shares traded. This represents a 214.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2295 at $13.71, with 4,953,533 shares traded. This represents a 8.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.02 at $7.99, with 4,283,649 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 799% of the target price of $1.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.11 at $27.15, with 2,676,439 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.12 at $39.97, with 2,384,912 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 85.96% of the target price of $46.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.22 at $6.93, with 1,467,577 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 99% of the target price of $7.



Sea Limited (SE) is +1.55 at $156.60, with 1,006,047 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".



Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) is +0.51 at $343.06, with 980,791 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHW is in the "buy range".

