Pre-Market Most Active for May 9, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, TQQQ, QBTS, IOVA, WOLF, NVDA, IBIT, DNB, UMC, HIMS, AEG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 91.45 to 20,155.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 99,990,466 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2 at $10.57, with 10,864,676 shares traded. This represents a 68.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $28.52, with 4,030,159 shares traded. This represents a 8.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.44 at $59.55, with 3,900,302 shares traded. This represents a 70.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.43 at $9.99, with 3,559,492 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is -1.16 at $2.01, with 3,345,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is -0.87 at $3.56, with 3,188,216 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 44.5% of the target price of $8.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.06 at $117.43, with 3,044,332 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.94 at $58.56, with 1,996,795 shares traded. This represents a 107.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is -0.02 at $8.95, with 1,025,330 shares traded. DNB's current last sale is 81.36% of the target price of $11.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.34 at $7.72, with 1,002,628 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 128.67% of the target price of $6.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -1.66 at $49.74, with 904,855 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. HIMS's current last sale is 127.54% of the target price of $39.



Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is +0.0673 at $6.69, with 879,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AEG is in the "buy range".

