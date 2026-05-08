Pre-Market Most Active for May 8, 2026 : RXT, TSLL, IREN, TQQQ, FLNC, NOK, CONL, RDW, SMR, SGOV, T, BMNR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 273.97 to 28,837.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,978,653 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is +0.438 at $3.96, with 11,344,808 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.319 at $14.79, with 8,148,858 shares traded. This represents a 66.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IREN Limited (IREN) is +7.25 at $64.10, with 5,341,571 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.5613 at $72.90, with 3,481,056 shares traded. This represents a 152.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is +4.18 at $23.15, with 3,480,621 shares traded. FLNC's current last sale is 154.33% of the target price of $15.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.0396 at $12.31, with 2,900,989 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is -0.4 at $7.71, with 2,786,067 shares traded. This represents a 53.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.14 at $9.34, with 2,257,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.25 at $12.33, with 1,700,596 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 63.23% of the target price of $19.5.



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.0213 at $100.47, with 1,411,990 shares traded. This represents a .2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $25.27, with 1,386,327 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.17 at $22.17, with 837,962 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.