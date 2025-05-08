Pre-Market Most Active for May 8, 2025 : QBTS, TSLL, NVDA, SQQQ, TQQQ, NVAX, INTC, HIMS, SNAP, AEG, XOM, APH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 210.09 to 20,078.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 226,712,499 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.7602 at $8.65, with 12,792,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.27 at $10.04, with 11,214,838 shares traded. This represents a 59.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.99 at $119.05, with 8,059,058 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.1 at $28.50, with 6,991,597 shares traded. This represents a 8.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.19 at $59.59, with 5,640,232 shares traded. This represents a 70.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +1.96 at $7.91, with 3,281,454 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Novavax Files for EUA in the UAE; Shares Up 4%



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.56 at $20.87, with 3,226,996 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.38% of the target price of $21.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -2.16 at $50.19, with 2,520,883 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. HIMS's current last sale is 132.08% of the target price of $38.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.1299 at $8.26, with 1,497,267 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is +0.02 at $6.72, with 1,424,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AEG is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.82 at $105.43, with 1,218,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is +2.616 at $83.46, with 914,694 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".

