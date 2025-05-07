Pre-Market Most Active for May 7, 2025 : AVDX, TSLL, SQQQ, WRD, TQQQ, UBER, NVDA, NIO, V, DIS, HIMS, NVO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 67.63 to 19,858.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 86,085,727 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) is +1.49 at $9.69, with 11,717,561 shares traded. AVDX's current last sale is 114% of the target price of $8.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.14 at $9.85, with 7,667,531 shares traded. This represents a 56.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1601 at $29.77, with 4,028,198 shares traded. This represents a 13.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



WeRide Inc. (WRD) is +0.44 at $9.46, with 3,958,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WRD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.38 at $57.12, with 3,808,309 shares traded. This represents a 63.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -3.2499 at $82.58, with 2,731,012 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.11 at $113.65, with 2,483,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $3.86, with 1,885,381 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.78% of the target price of $4.5.



Visa Inc. (V) is +1.3 at $349.00, with 1,506,971 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +7.9 at $100.07, with 1,182,096 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -1.19 at $48.28, with 1,112,059 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 137.94% of the target price of $35.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.97 at $69.26, with 964,287 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 67.9% of the target price of $102.

