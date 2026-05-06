Pre-Market Most Active for May 6, 2026 : EVC, NOK, NVO, GLW, COMP, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 323.53 to 28,338.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 198,718,723 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is +2.98 at $6.96, with 7,813,079 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1298 at $13.55, with 5,453,059 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.6888 at $47.56, with 3,948,055 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 113.24% of the target price of $42.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +26.9229 at $189.02, with 2,550,720 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is +2.24 at $9.50, with 2,514,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.44 at $12.31, with 2,357,969 shares traded.SMR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.11 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.