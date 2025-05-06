Pre-Market Most Active for May 6, 2025 : TSLL, CAMP, PLTR, SQQQ, TQQQ, WRD, BABA, HIMS, NIO, UMC, BEKE, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -228.51 to 19,739.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 208,988,610 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.34 at $9.72, with 9,899,595 shares traded. This represents a 54.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (CAMP) is +0.4 at $2.32, with 7,904,027 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CAMP is 7.841991; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -10.32 at $113.45, with 6,985,136 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 126.06% of the target price of $90.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1 at $30.14, with 6,406,842 shares traded. This represents a 14.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.05 at $56.35, with 4,242,728 shares traded. This represents a 61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



WeRide Inc. (WRD) is +0.95 at $7.80, with 2,551,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WRD is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.19 at $128.76, with 2,058,073 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -3.37 at $38.51, with 1,537,047 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 110.03% of the target price of $35.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0799 at $3.90, with 1,500,182 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.67% of the target price of $4.5.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.01 at $7.41, with 1,212,430 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 123.5% of the target price of $6.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $20.83, with 695,346 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.22 at $9.95, with 659,050 shares traded. F's current last sale is 110.56% of the target price of $9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.