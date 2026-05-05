Pre-Market Most Active for May 5, 2026 : CONL, INTC, TQQQ, TSLL, PLTR, BLZE, NOK, CRCL, PFE, PINS, BMNR, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 205.3 to 27,857.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 115,158,861 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is +0.7 at $9.72, with 5,185,460 shares traded. This represents a 93.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +3.73 at $99.51, with 4,203,982 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 124.39% of the target price of $80.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.45 at $66.36, with 4,100,226 shares traded. This represents a 140.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.22 at $13.40, with 3,573,755 shares traded. This represents a 51.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.93 at $144.10, with 3,573,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTR is in the "buy range".



Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) is +1.89 at $6.53, with 2,854,126 shares traded. BLZE's current last sale is 87.07% of the target price of $7.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.33 at $13.47, with 2,592,853 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +5.55 at $125.08, with 2,278,329 shares traded.CRCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.285 at $26.59, with 1,502,454 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +3.7 at $24.55, with 1,356,348 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 109.11% of the target price of $22.5.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.55 at $23.34, with 1,099,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.04 at $25.71, with 1,050,315 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.