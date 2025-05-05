Pre-Market Most Active for May 5, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, TQQQ, PLTR, NVDA, WOLF, IBIT, HIMS, TEVA, NIO, WELL, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -203.41 to 19,899.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 69,701,327 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1602 at $10.41, with 9,379,797 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.81 at $29.42, with 6,190,257 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.65 at $57.78, with 3,316,148 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.3501 at $123.93, with 3,041,302 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.42 at $113.08, with 2,878,150 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.3601 at $4.82, with 2,111,391 shares traded.WOLF is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/8/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.97 per share, which represents a -79 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.61 at $53.58, with 1,936,315 shares traded.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.63 at $41.45, with 1,080,804 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 118.43% of the target price of $35.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.91 at $17.10, with 712,938 shares traded.TEVA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $4.00, with 672,162 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.89% of the target price of $4.5.



Welltower Inc. (WELL) is +0.28 at $151.00, with 602,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WELL is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.18 at $7.73, with 550,252 shares traded.QBTS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/8/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.