Pre-Market Most Active for May 4, 2026 : GBTG, XNDU, NOK, TSLL, CRCG, TQQQ, INTC, GME, BZAI, BB, T, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 24.28 to 27,734.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 140,080,380 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) is +3.37 at $9.30, with 16,743,091 shares traded.GBTG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited (XNDU) is -23.65 at $12.47, with 9,331,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XNDU is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.08 at $13.38, with 8,291,498 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.0105 at $13.06, with 6,683,433 shares traded. This represents a 47.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF (CRCG) is +0.32 at $3.07, with 5,516,055 shares traded. This represents a 222.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.23 at $65.53, with 4,864,635 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.325 at $99.30, with 4,670,398 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.917 at $25.61, with 4,132,179 shares traded.



Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) is +0.4394 at $2.47, with 4,130,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZAI is in the "buy range".



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.73 at $6.15, with 3,005,273 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 126.15% of the target price of $4.875.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.05 at $26.07, with 2,066,594 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $6.01, with 1,777,903 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.7% of the target price of $6.7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.