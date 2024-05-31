Pre-Market Most Active for May 31, 2024 : SQQQ, INTC, GM, PFE, TQQQ, BAC, SMMT, DELL, TSLL, NIO, GOOGL, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 80.22 to 18,618.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 62,985,995 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $10.06, with 4,041,781 shares traded. This represents a 6.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $30.19, with 3,472,298 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 81.59% of the target price of $37.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.12 at $43.29, with 2,988,369 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.09 at $28.29, with 2,205,043 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.41% of the target price of $32.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.24 at $62.36, with 2,203,985 shares traded. This represents a 104.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.07 at $38.70, with 2,034,812 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. BAC's current last sale is 99.23% of the target price of $39.



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is -2.795 at $8.13, with 1,622,719 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -27.01 at $142.91, with 1,545,925 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.01 at $7.74, with 1,367,985 shares traded. This represents a 56.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $5.28, with 1,327,981 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.31 per share, which represents a -42 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $172.11, with 1,235,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.03 at $4.20, with 892,004 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 105% of the target price of $4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.