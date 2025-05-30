Pre-Market Most Active for May 30, 2025 : TSLL, BSLK, SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, IONQ, SPRO, LVWR, QBTS, BBAI, NIO, GAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -71.15 to 21,292.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 105,346,001 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.43 at $15.62, with 15,501,618 shares traded. This represents a 148.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is +1.41 at $3.22, with 15,096,494 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.41 at $23.99, with 8,510,628 shares traded. This represents a 5.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.09 at $138.10, with 4,945,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.09 at $69.28, with 3,587,053 shares traded. This represents a 97.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -3.75 at $39.45, with 2,972,725 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is +0.23 at $2.36, with 2,849,795 shares traded. SPRO's current last sale is 47.2% of the target price of $5.



LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is +0.285 at $3.16, with 2,799,459 shares traded.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.95 at $15.32, with 2,515,577 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.07 at $3.80, with 2,101,714 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $3.62, with 1,269,934 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.22 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gap, Inc. (The) (GAP) is -4.05 at $23.90, with 1,223,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GAP is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.