Pre-Market Most Active for May 30, 2024 : ONMD, SQQQ, ASTS, PATH, SLB, TSLL, NIO, PCG, KSS, CMCSA, TSLA, PLTR

May 30, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -9.4 to 18,727.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,230,520 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

OneMedNet Corp (ONMD) is +0.88 at $2.83, with 9,973,860 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $9.79, with 2,777,769 shares traded. This represents a 3.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is +0.72 at $9.74, with 2,703,930 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -5.5102 at $12.79, with 2,186,497 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 47.37% of the target price of $27.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is +0.01 at $45.65, with 2,171,881 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.22 at $7.73, with 1,539,943 shares traded. This represents a 56.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $4.91, with 1,413,447 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.31 per share, which represents a -42 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.07 at $18.03, with 1,330,665 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -6.1 at $21.15, with 1,256,697 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.09 at $37.85, with 1,188,076 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.6406 at $178.83, with 1,080,234 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 105.19% of the target price of $170.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.5197 at $21.46, with 1,071,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 97.54% of the target price of $22.

