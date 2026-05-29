Pre-Market Most Active for May 29, 2026 : STG, BBAI, SPCE, NOK, RDW, DELL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.94 to 30,264.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 135,179,034 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is +2.75 at $5.47, with 15,543,603 shares traded.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.49 at $5.43, with 6,833,698 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 108.6% of the target price of $5.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.27 at $4.80, with 5,114,522 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 154.84% of the target price of $3.1.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1 at $15.18, with 4,965,308 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -1.77 at $24.13, with 3,940,526 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +107.283 at $424.33, with 2,995,246 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.