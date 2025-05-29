Pre-Market Most Active for May 29, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, SQQQ, TQQQ, NVTS, NVDL, BBAI, QBTS, XOM, TPR, C, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 263.66 to 21,581.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 249,065,478 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.77 at $16.68, with 16,775,104 shares traded. This represents a 165.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +7.37 at $142.18, with 13,427,636 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.96 at $22.76, with 10,287,664 shares traded. This represents a -1.39% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.81 at $72.84, with 5,552,548 shares traded. This represents a 108.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is +0.32 at $6.48, with 4,100,107 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NVTS is 7.707281; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +5.68 at $57.98, with 3,504,469 shares traded. This represents a 150.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.121 at $4.26, with 2,107,725 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 85.22% of the target price of $5.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.1264 at $17.68, with 1,788,612 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.18 at $102.29, with 1,550,125 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is +2.28 at $82.70, with 1,321,620 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TPR is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.24 at $75.27, with 1,256,121 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $3.75, with 1,113,959 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.22 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

