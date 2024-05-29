Pre-Market Most Active for May 29, 2024 : ASTS, SQQQ, NVD, CHWY, NVDL, AAL, NVDA, NEM, MRO, AMC, INFY, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -136.88 to 18,732.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 78,508,929 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is +0.87 at $6.20, with 4,349,577 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ASTS is 11.390935; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2 at $9.69, with 3,311,198 shares traded. This represents a 2.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is unchanged at $2.74, with 2,300,382 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +2.39 at $19.30, with 2,173,875 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +0.48 at $61.91, with 2,142,043 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -1.19 at $12.25, with 1,992,290 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 72.06% of the target price of $17.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.25 at $1,144.26, with 1,882,561 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.61. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.42 at $41.98, with 1,571,714 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 92.26% of the target price of $45.5.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +2.45 at $28.90, with 1,187,630 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.09 at $4.79, with 1,133,024 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 119.75% of the target price of $4.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.0662 at $17.39, with 1,006,024 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 88.03% of the target price of $19.75.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -1.2297 at $22.55, with 841,942 shares traded.GME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.