Pre-Market Most Active for May 28, 2026 : CZR, TSLL, SQQQ, FUTG, NOK, RGTZ, F, IONZ, RDW, NIO, BMNR, SNOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -19.25 to 29,954.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 119,800,515 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is +0.57 at $29.35, with 10,511,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CZR is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.371 at $15.91, with 5,572,471 shares traded. This represents a 79.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.36 at $39.80, with 4,318,774 shares traded. This represents a 2.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Leverage Shares 2x Long FUTU Daily ETF (FUTG) is +0.04 at $4.68, with 4,173,480 shares traded. This represents a 103.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.19 at $15.49, with 3,957,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI ETF (RGTZ) is +0.1795 at $3.39, with 3,375,283 shares traded. This represents a 51.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.12 at $15.76, with 3,356,787 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.11 at $2.39, with 3,296,461 shares traded. This represents a 10.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -1.39 at $22.61, with 2,884,153 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $5.69, with 1,622,617 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.29% of the target price of $7.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.65 at $18.17, with 1,506,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +67.64 at $242.90, with 1,473,792 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.