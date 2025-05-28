Pre-Market Most Active for May 28, 2025 : SPRO, LVWR, TSLL, NVTS, NVDA, SQQQ, GME, BBAI, TSLA, QBTS, JOBY, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.38 to 21,472.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 256,613,012 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is +1.668 at $2.35, with 71,574,767 shares traded. SPRO's current last sale is 47% of the target price of $5.



LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is +1.38 at $3.94, with 21,798,158 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.28 at $16.74, with 18,477,950 shares traded. This represents a 166.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is +0.83 at $7.33, with 14,922,174 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.9601 at $136.46, with 5,290,815 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $23.26, with 3,956,853 shares traded. This represents a .17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +0.94 at $35.95, with 3,398,942 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 266.3% of the target price of $13.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.15 at $4.64, with 3,311,336 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 92.8% of the target price of $5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.11 at $366.00, with 2,997,353 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 122% of the target price of $300.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.42 at $17.13, with 2,965,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.7099 at $7.59, with 1,867,711 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 94.87% of the target price of $8.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -2.19 at $45.85, with 1,763,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

