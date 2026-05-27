Pre-Market Most Active for May 27, 2026 : NOK, RDW, AMSS, TSLL, MU, TQQQ, F, TE, SQQQ, NVDA, GCTS, SPCE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 256.99 to 30,258.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 165,528,875 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.39 at $16.07, with 15,504,047 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +2.6096 at $24.65, with 15,332,254 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



AMASS Brands Inc. (AMSS) is +5.2513 at $8.83, with 11,219,817 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.71 at $16.50, with 9,364,286 shares traded. This represents a 86.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +72.12 at $968.00, with 6,285,175 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.28 at $84.23, with 4,929,539 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.12 at $15.44, with 4,699,328 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +1.1882 at $11.64, with 4,529,117 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.06 at $38.22, with 4,333,599 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.015 at $215.88, with 3,956,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) is +0.2199 at $3.52, with 2,293,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GCTS is in the "strong buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.5873 at $4.10, with 2,082,358 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 132.17% of the target price of $3.1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.