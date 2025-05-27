Pre-Market Most Active for May 27, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, ETWO, INTC, PDD, HAL, NVDA, TQQQ, AMCR, INFA, QBTS, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 293.61 to 21,209.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 160,560,630 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.67 at $15.15, with 13,071,961 shares traded. This represents a 140.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.11 at $24.05, with 7,884,218 shares traded. This represents a 3.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is +0.6798 at $3.25, with 7,765,125 shares traded. ETWO's current last sale is 154.75% of the target price of $2.1.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.3901 at $20.44, with 7,425,913 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 97.33% of the target price of $21.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is -22.99 at $96.25, with 7,291,620 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Halliburton Company (HAL) is +0.24 at $20.15, with 4,736,757 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.25 at $134.54, with 4,609,894 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/28/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.94 at $69.26, with 4,478,338 shares traded. This represents a 97.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is +0.14 at $9.10, with 4,300,737 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



Informatica Inc. (INFA) is +1.25 at $23.80, with 4,070,984 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. INFA's current last sale is 119% of the target price of $20.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.77 at $19.57, with 3,651,917 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.09 at $3.73, with 2,260,050 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.22 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.