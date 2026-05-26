Pre-Market Most Active for May 26, 2026 : NOK, RDW, RGTZ, SMR, BB, RIG, BMNR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 358.18 to 29,839.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 139,238,647 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.2 at $15.67, with 21,596,173 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +2.36 at $19.85, with 8,003,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI ETF (RGTZ) is +0.15 at $2.94, with 7,739,188 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.78 at $12.18, with 5,714,305 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64.11% of the target price of $19.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.6681 at $8.58, with 4,338,385 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.11 at $6.70, with 4,322,528 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 112.61% of the target price of $5.95.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.55 at $19.43, with 2,704,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.