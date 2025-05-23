Pre-Market Most Active for May 23, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, QBTS, NVDA, TQQQ, IBIT, NVTS, OKLO, IONQ, BBAI, SMR, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -357.66 to 20,754.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 201,307,722 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.3502 at $14.27, with 29,944,799 shares traded. This represents a 126.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.27 at $25.71, with 24,752,233 shares traded. This represents a 10.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -1.18 at $17.86, with 11,157,749 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.22 at $128.61, with 9,623,835 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/28/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.4895 at $64.80, with 9,559,152 shares traded. This represents a 85.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.58 at $61.65, with 6,055,452 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is -0.58 at $4.47, with 5,748,941 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NVTS is 9.302554; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +3.63 at $43.35, with 5,453,085 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKLO is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -3.75 at $42.04, with 4,266,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0403 at $3.78, with 3,845,325 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 75.59% of the target price of $5.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +2.5701 at $27.89, with 2,202,204 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 121.26% of the target price of $23.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.23 at $119.25, with 1,342,575 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".

